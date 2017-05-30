Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Downgraded by Vetr Inc.

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $182.09 target price on the retailer’s stock. Vetr‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COST. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $156.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) traded up 1.79% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.86. 4,471,282 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $183.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.09 and its 200 day moving average is $165.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post $5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $7.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $0.45. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

In related news, Director James D. Sinegal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.35, for a total value of $16,635,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,322,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Sinegal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $2,796,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 792,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,397,564.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,000 shares of company stock worth $20,099,640 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,703,645 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,484,075,000 after buying an additional 1,695,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2,521.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,201,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,058,339,000 after buying an additional 23,278,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,131,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,040,476,000 after buying an additional 239,479 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,099,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,028,898,000 after buying an additional 177,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,349,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,425,918,000 after buying an additional 199,619 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

