Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. B. Riley analyst K. Liu now anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.23 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 325.21%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America Corp cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) opened at 38.36 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.18 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $47.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.6% in the third quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,888,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,717,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. Glenhill Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenhill Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,242,000 after buying an additional 935,122 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,633,000 after buying an additional 51,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,253,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,597,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,228,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,792,000 after buying an additional 54,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc is a cloud computing company. The Company provides learning and human capital management software, delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Its human capital management platform combines the talent management solutions with analytics and human resources (HR) administration solutions to enable organizations to manage the employee lifecycle.

