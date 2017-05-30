Cormark Weighs in on Xtreme Drilling Corp’s Q1 2018 Earnings (XDC)

Xtreme Drilling Corp (TSE:XDC) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Xtreme Drilling Corp in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Cormark analyst J. Zhang forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Xtreme Drilling Corp’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Xtreme Drilling Corp from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
Shares of Xtreme Drilling Corp (TSE:XDC) traded up 1.74% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 850 shares. Xtreme Drilling Corp has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The firm’s market capitalization is $199.11 million.
About Xtreme Drilling Corp
Xtreme Drilling Corp, formerly Xtreme Drilling and Coil Services Corp, is a Canada-based company engaged in the oil and gas drilling industry. The Company’s segments are Drilling Services, Coil Services and Corporate and Other. The Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of drilling rigs contracted with oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies and oilfield service providers.
Receive News & Ratings for Xtreme Drilling Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtreme Drilling Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.