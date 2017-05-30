Cormark Weighs in on Xtreme Drilling Corp’s Q1 2018 Earnings (XDC)

Xtreme Drilling Corp (TSE:XDC) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Xtreme Drilling Corp in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Cormark analyst J. Zhang forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Xtreme Drilling Corp’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Xtreme Drilling Corp from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Xtreme Drilling Corp alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/cormark-weighs-in-on-xtreme-drilling-corps-q1-2018-earnings-xdc-updated-updated.html.

Shares of Xtreme Drilling Corp (TSE:XDC) traded up 1.74% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 850 shares. Xtreme Drilling Corp has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The firm’s market capitalization is $199.11 million.

About Xtreme Drilling Corp

Xtreme Drilling Corp, formerly Xtreme Drilling and Coil Services Corp, is a Canada-based company engaged in the oil and gas drilling industry. The Company’s segments are Drilling Services, Coil Services and Corporate and Other. The Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of drilling rigs contracted with oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies and oilfield service providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Xtreme Drilling Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtreme Drilling Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.