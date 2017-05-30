Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) has been given a $24.00 target price by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 272.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRBP. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc alerts:

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (CRBP) opened at 6.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The company’s market cap is $323.91 million.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings had a negative return on equity of 128.85% and a negative net margin of 785.22%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings will post ($0.77) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “$24.00” Price Target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/corbus-pharmaceuticals-holdings-inc-crbp-given-a-24-00-price-target-at-cantor-fitzgerald-updated-updated.html.

In other news, insider Barbara White purchased 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $40,171.17. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 166,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,187. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,618 shares of company stock worth $135,080. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings during the third quarter valued at $508,000. Milestone Group Inc. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings during the third quarter valued at $4,753,000. Knoll Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings during the third quarter valued at $16,717,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare, chronic and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company operates through developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare life-threatening inflammatory fibrotic diseases segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.