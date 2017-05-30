Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group AG

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, May 5th. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.90% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $61.00 price target on Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. FBR & Co decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.76.

Shares of Continental Resources (CLR) opened at 39.61 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $14.70 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.31. Continental Resources has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $60.30.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $685.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.46 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post $0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $273,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 41,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,455.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 111,435 shares of company stock worth $4,727,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at $545,000. TPH Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 792.2% in the first quarter. TPH Asset Management LLC now owns 294,947 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after buying an additional 261,887 shares during the period. First Financial Equity Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at $241,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 9.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 50.3% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

