Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) opened at 33.25 on Friday. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $445.95 million, a P/E ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 0.23.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 331.03%.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 3,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $109,543.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Rosser sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $75,802.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,154 shares of company stock valued at $225,621 in the last 90 days. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,388,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,548,000 after buying an additional 508,261 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,217,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,744,000 after buying an additional 72,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,145,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,077,000 after buying an additional 75,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 36.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 925,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after buying an additional 246,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc (CPSI) is a provider of healthcare information technology (IT) solutions for rural and community hospitals, and post-acute care facilities. The Company’s segments include acute care EHR, post-acute care EHR, and TruBridge, Rycan, and other outsourcing. Its Acute Care EHR segment consists of acute care software solutions and supports sales generated by its subsidiaries, Evident, LLC (Evident) and Healthland Inc (Healthland).

