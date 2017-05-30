Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Compugen had a negative net margin of 261.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%.

Shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) opened at 5.05 on Tuesday. Compugen has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The firm’s market cap is $258.21 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CGEN shares. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Compugen by 522.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 16,696 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Asset Management bought a new position in Compugen during the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. is a therapeutic discovery company. The Company focuses on infrastructure to discover drug targets and develop therapeutics. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates. The Company’s pipeline primarily consists of early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on drug targets discovered by the Company, primarily immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates.

