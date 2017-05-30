Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Share Price

News stories about Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Community Trust Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 44 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Hilliard Lyons downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) traded down 1.38% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,160 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.61. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.58%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Gooch sold 5,500 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $246,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,206 shares in the company, valued at $949,816.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company holds interests in a commercial bank, Community Trust Bank, Inc (the Bank), and a trust company, Community Trust and Investment Company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company engages in a range of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits; making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others; providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

