Comerica Bank Acquires 10,757 Shares of Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Trimble worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in Trimble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 8,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 0.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Trimble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Trimble by 1.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Trimble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) opened at 35.58 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post $1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Dougherty & Co downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Trimble from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trimble from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. upped their price objective on Trimble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $107,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $1,071,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,528.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,345. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc, formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, provides technology solutions for professionals and field mobile workers. The Company operates through four segments: Engineering and Construction, Field Solutions, Mobile Solutions and Advanced Devices. The Engineering and Construction segment serves customers working in architecture, engineering, construction, geospatial and government.

