Comerica Bank Invests $3.02 Million in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.15% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $587,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $13,495,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $557,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) opened at 35.75 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark Co. boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Stern sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $189,832.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $296,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services at acute and sub-acute care hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include nurse and allied solutions, locum tenens solutions and other workforce solutions.

