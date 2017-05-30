Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,283 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Umpqua Holdings Corp worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 18,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 28,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 12,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 89,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) opened at 17.40 on Tuesday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11.

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Umpqua Holdings Corp had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post $1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UMPQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua Holdings Corp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

In other Umpqua Holdings Corp news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 8,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $149,984.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,065.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua Holdings Corp

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Umpqua Bank (the Bank) and Umpqua Investments, Inc (Umpqua Investments). It operates through two segments: Community Banking and Home Lending. The Community Banking segment’s principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and retail customers in its primary market areas.

