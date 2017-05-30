Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 100.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,642 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 27,393 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.2% of Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 56.5% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,696 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 159.3% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 109.4% in the first quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 40.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post $1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.35.

In other news, EVP Neil Smit sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $1,241,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,721.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 258,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $10,074,236.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 980,498 shares in the company, valued at $38,229,617.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,812 shares of company stock worth $14,443,095. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

