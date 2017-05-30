Columbia Banking System’s (COLB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of Columbia Banking System (COLB) opened at 37.84 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $111.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.72 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

In other news, CAO Barry Ray sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $38,671.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,087,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,395,000 after buying an additional 132,231 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 70.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 9,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 378,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after buying an additional 57,805 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 74.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,399,000 after buying an additional 1,179,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc (Columbia) is a bank holding company for Columbia State Bank (the Bank) and Columbia Trust Company (Columbia Trust). The Company provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers products and services, which include Personal Banking, Business Banking and Wealth Management.

