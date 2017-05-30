Colorado Capital Management Inc. Buys 288 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 27.7% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO) opened at 45.39 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $46.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $193.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.69.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post $1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Vetr downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.22 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $40.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

In other news, insider J Alexander Douglas, Jr. sold 22,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,815,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irial Finan sold 354,146 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $15,936,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 780,258 shares in the company, valued at $35,111,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,946 shares of company stock worth $20,701,224. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

