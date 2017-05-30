Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, “Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. specializes in providing businesses with high speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. It offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users and on-net services in carrier-neutral co-location facilities, company controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, it offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of point-to-point carrier Ethernet, TDM, POS, SDH, and/or carrier Ethernet circuits. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cogent Communications Group, Inc., is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen and Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications Holdings from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications Holdings from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) opened at 39.45 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28.

Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $117.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. Cogent Communications Holdings had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 53.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings will post $0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Cogent Communications Holdings’s payout ratio is 516.13%.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $41,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,619 shares of company stock worth $874,151. Insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings during the first quarter worth $2,806,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings during the first quarter worth $355,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings during the first quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings during the first quarter worth $629,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc is a facilities-based provider of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP), communications services. The Company’s network is specifically designed and optimized to transmit data using IP. The Company delivers its services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe and in Japan.

