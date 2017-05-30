Cna Financial Corp (CNA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, May 4th. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNA Financial’s first-quarter 2017 earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also improved year over year, primarily due to higher net investment income. CNA Financial’s is one of the versatile property and casualty (P&C) insurers displaying continued improvement in the combined ratio of its P&C business, leading to underwriting profitability. Moreover, the company remains committed in enhancing shareholders value via effective capital deployment. This in turn, makes the stock an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors. However, the insurer has been suffering significant catastrophe losses, which pose an inherent risk to the P&C business, inducing volatility in underwriting results. Also, declining investment income and weak operating income remain concerns. Shares of CNA Financial have underperformed the Zacks categorized Property and Casualty insurance industry since the release of first-quarter results.”

Get Cna Financial Corp alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Cna Financial Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Cna Financial Corp (CNA) opened at 45.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.12. Cna Financial Corp has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $46.44.

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Cna Financial Corp had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cna Financial Corp will post $3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cna Financial Corp (CNA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/cna-financial-corp-cna-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Cna Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

In related news, Director Joseph Rosenberg sold 15,000 shares of Cna Financial Corp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cna Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cna Financial Corp during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial Corp by 1,132.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial Corp by 90.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial Corp by 6.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cna Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s segments include Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core. Its Specialty segment provides a range of professional, financial, and specialty property, and casualty products and services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cna Financial Corp (CNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.