Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on shares of Cloudera (NASDAQ:CLDR) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of Cloudera (NASDAQ:CLDR) opened at 22.29 on Wednesday. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The stock’s market capitalization is $850.50 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cloudera (CLDR) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America Corp” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/cloudera-cldr-research-coverage-started-at-bank-of-america-corp.html.

