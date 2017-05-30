Clinigen Group Plc (CLIGF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clinigen Group Plc (NASDAQ:CLIGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Clinigen Group Plc (NASDAQ:CLIGF) opened at 9.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.86. Clinigen Group Plc has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

