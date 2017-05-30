Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 879,586 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,657,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 879,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Citizens Financial Group worth $230,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. SRB Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Coconut Grove Bank increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 59.1% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 4,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) opened at 34.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.07.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc is a retail bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. Its Consumer Banking serves retail customers and small businesses. Consumer Banking products and services include deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, auto financing, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, wealth management and investment services.

