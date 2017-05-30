Citigroup Inc Upgrades Datang Intl Power Generation Co Ltd (DIPGY) to Neutral

Datang Intl Power Generation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DIPGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Datang Intl Power Generation Co (NASDAQ:DIPGY) opened at 7.16 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.77 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. Datang Intl Power Generation Co has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $7.23.

About Datang Intl Power Generation Co

Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd. is a power generation company. The principal activities of the Company are power generation and power plant development in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). It is also engaged in activities, including the sale of electricity and thermal power, repair and testing of power equipment, power related technical services, coal trading, chemical products manufacturing and selling, coal chemistry, transportation and recycling.

