Cineworld Group plc (CINE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays PLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.67) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 785 ($10.08) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.67) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group plc from GBX 700 ($8.99) to GBX 720 ($9.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group plc from GBX 550 ($7.06) to GBX 630 ($8.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 745.45 ($9.58).

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE) opened at 723.50 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.94 billion. Cineworld Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 496.53 and a 52 week high of GBX 744.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 706.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 626.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Cineworld Group plc’s previous dividend of $5.20.

Cineworld Group plc Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc is a United Kingdom-based international cinema chain. The Company operates in approximately nine countries. The Company operates through two segments: UK and Ireland, and Central and Eastern Europe and Israel (CEE & I). The Company has approximately 220 cinemas with over 2,010 screens.

