Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cincinnati Bell earned a media sentiment score of -0.05 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 89 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell (CBB) opened at 16.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $691.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. Cincinnati Bell has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $25.65.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Cincinnati Bell had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $278 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell will post $1.37 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, along with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. Through its Entertainment and Communications segment, the Company provides high-speed data, video and voice solutions to consumers and businesses over fiber network and a legacy copper network.

