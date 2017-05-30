CIBC Trims Bank of Montreal (BMO) Target Price to C$105.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$109.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$97.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$99.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$99.43.

Bank of Montreal (TSE BMO) opened at 91.51 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $79.82 and a 52 week high of $104.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average of $97.01. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.51.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post $7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

In other Bank of Montreal news, insider Christopher Blake Begy sold 32,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.78, for a total transaction of C$3,349,908.54. Also, insider Gilles Gerard Ouellette sold 38,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.50, for a total transaction of C$3,860,406.00. Insiders have sold a total of 158,563 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,430 in the last quarter.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal (the Bank) is a financial services provider. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. The Bank conducts its business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C), Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

