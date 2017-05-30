Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the period. Church & Dwight Co. comprises about 1.3% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Church & Dwight Co. worth $18,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 81.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE CHD) opened at 51.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $52.27.

Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Church & Dwight Co. had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Church & Dwight Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post $1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Church & Dwight Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Barclays PLC set a $47.00 price objective on Church & Dwight Co. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Church & Dwight Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Church & Dwight Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight Co. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

In other news, VP Paul A. Siracusa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $1,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,475.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight Co.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Domestic, Consumer International and Specialty Products Division (SPD). The Company also sells specialty products to industrial customers and distributors.

