China Biologic Products Inc (CBPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of China Biologic Products Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $128.00 price objective on China Biologic Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of China Biologic Products in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. China Biologic Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ CBPO) opened at 114.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.67. China Biologic Products has a 12-month low of $96.99 and a 12-month high of $137.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, insider Zhijing Cbpo Liu sold 7,500 shares of China Biologic Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $873,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,778.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gao sold 116,653 shares of China Biologic Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $11,738,791.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,222,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,153 shares of company stock valued at $14,628,066. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in China Biologic Products by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 851,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,530,000 after buying an additional 146,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in China Biologic Products by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,474,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,533,000 after buying an additional 154,792 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in China Biologic Products by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 227,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in China Biologic Products by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in China Biologic Products by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 194,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after buying an additional 39,392 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products, Inc (China Biologic) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and sales of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products in China. It operates through the manufacture and sales of human plasma products segment.

