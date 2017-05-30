Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Union Bankshares Corp worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Union Bankshares Corp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,212,000 after buying an additional 89,601 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Union Bankshares Corp during the third quarter worth about $39,073,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Union Bankshares Corp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,345,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,032,000 after buying an additional 24,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Union Bankshares Corp by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,336,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,769,000 after buying an additional 113,236 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Union Bankshares Corp by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,110,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,734,000 after buying an additional 87,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ UBSH) opened at 33.88 on Tuesday. Union Bankshares Corp has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.86.

Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. Union Bankshares Corp had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Bankshares Corp will post $1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Union Bankshares Corp’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

UBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Union Bankshares Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Bankshares Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Union Bankshares Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

About Union Bankshares Corp

Union Bankshares Corporation is a financial holding company and bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: a community bank segment and mortgage loan origination business segment. The Company offers financial services through its community bank subsidiary, Union Bank & Trust (the Bank) and three non-bank financial services affiliates.

