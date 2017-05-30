Visteon Corp (VC) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Visteon Corp worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Visteon Corp by 656.9% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 380,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,589,000 after buying an additional 330,444 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visteon Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,737,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Visteon Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $17,214,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Visteon Corp by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 425,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,170,000 after buying an additional 170,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Visteon Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $13,425,000.

Visteon Corp (NYSE VC) opened at 100.26 on Tuesday. Visteon Corp has a 1-year low of $63.04 and a 1-year high of $106.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.25 and a 200 day moving average of $90.63.

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Visteon Corp had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $810 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon Corp will post $5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Visteon Corp in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC set a $89.00 target price on shares of Visteon Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Visteon Corp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon Corp from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Visteon Corp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In related news, Director Robert Manzo acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.70 per share, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert R. Vallance sold 2,021 shares of Visteon Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $190,984.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corp Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

