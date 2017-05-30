AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113,720 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of AK Steel Holding worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AK Steel Holding during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,736,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in AK Steel Holding by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 16,604,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,199,000 after buying an additional 1,323,068 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in AK Steel Holding during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AK Steel Holding during the first quarter valued at about $3,242,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in AK Steel Holding during the first quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE AKS) opened at 5.80 on Tuesday. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13.

AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. AK Steel Holding had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AK Steel Holding Co. will post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded AK Steel Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.17 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Macquarie raised AK Steel Holding from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on AK Steel Holding in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AK Steel Holding in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AK Steel Holding from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.39 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AK Steel Holding presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico.

