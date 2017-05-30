Traders Buy High Volume of Chevron Put Options (CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,376 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 135% compared to the typical volume of 1,009 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 20.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Chevron (CVX) traded down 0.37% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.72. 3,752,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.92. The company has a market cap of $198.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 1.22. Chevron has a 52 week low of $97.53 and a 52 week high of $119.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.56. Chevron had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $33.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron will post $4.40 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,600.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Vetr upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.45 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on Chevron from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

