Chevron Co. (CVX) Position Reduced by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,508,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,830,748,000 after buying an additional 3,719,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,401,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,614,308,000 after buying an additional 261,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,363,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,610,454,000 after buying an additional 189,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,183,692,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $736,167,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) opened at 104.72 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $97.53 and a one year high of $119.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.92. The stock has a market cap of $198.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.56. Chevron had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $33.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post $4.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -1,600.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Simmons reduced their price objective on Chevron from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

