Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Stake Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHSP. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 44,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 141,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 133,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 96,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) opened at 23.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.04. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.06 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in various business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, select-service hotels in urban settings or other locations in the United States. The Company operates through the hotel ownership segment.

