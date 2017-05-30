$161.65 Million in Sales Expected for Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) will report sales of $161.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.5 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust reported sales of $169.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $161.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $601.43 million to $616.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $623.55 million per share, with estimates ranging from $617.99 million to $633.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chesapeake Lodging Trust.
Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.06 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) traded up 0.56% during trading on Friday, reaching $23.40. 261,226 shares of the company traded hands. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.04.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.59%.
In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,285,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,136,000 after buying an additional 356,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,981,000 after buying an additional 865,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,109,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,534,000 after buying an additional 588,831 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,640,000 after buying an additional 152,623 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,689,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,691,000 after buying an additional 22,641 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chesapeake Lodging Trust
Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in various business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, select-service hotels in urban settings or other locations in the United States. The Company operates through the hotel ownership segment.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.