Brokerages predict that Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) will report sales of $161.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.5 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust reported sales of $169.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $161.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $601.43 million to $616.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $623.55 million per share, with estimates ranging from $617.99 million to $633.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Get Chesapeake Lodging Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.06 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) traded up 0.56% during trading on Friday, reaching $23.40. 261,226 shares of the company traded hands. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.59%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “$161.65 Million in Sales Expected for Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) This Quarter” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/chesapeake-lodging-trust-chsp-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-162-43-million-updated-updated-updated.html.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,285,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,136,000 after buying an additional 356,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,981,000 after buying an additional 865,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,109,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,534,000 after buying an additional 588,831 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,640,000 after buying an additional 152,623 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,689,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,691,000 after buying an additional 22,641 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in various business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, select-service hotels in urban settings or other locations in the United States. The Company operates through the hotel ownership segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.