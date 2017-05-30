Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, “Cheesecake Factory’s Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $0.72 fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4% but rose 5.9% year over year on higher revenues and a lower share count. Sales of $563.4 million also failed to beat the consensus mark by 0.4% but were up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Notably, a lowered fiscal 2017 outlook due to prevailing challenging restaurant environment calls for caution. Meanwhile, higher labor and pre-openings costs coupled with expenses related to sales initiatives are likely to pressurize profits in the near term. Cheesecake Factory’s shares have underperformed the Zacks classified Retail–Restaurants industry over the past three months. Even so, various initiatives to boost sales like menu innovation, roll-out of an improved server training program, launch of mobile payment app and focus on delivery bode well. Still, continual underperformance by Grand Lux Cafe adds to the concerns.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a sell rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) opened at 59.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.20. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $67.14.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $563.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.42 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 6.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post $2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Doug Benn sold 13,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $832,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,854 shares of company stock worth $4,358,386. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 18.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 77.9% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Outfitter Advisors LTD. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% in the third quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 58,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $2,949,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is engaged in the restaurant and bakery business. As of March 2, 2017, the Company operated 208 Company-owned restaurants: 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark and one under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark. The Company’s segments include The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, and other.

