Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $482,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,254,686,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 100.9% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 819,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,332,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,029,332,000 after buying an additional 389,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,692,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,761.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 215,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,920,000 after buying an additional 203,767 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE BLK) opened at 407.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $386.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.60 and a 12 month high of $407.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post $21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.11%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 price target (down previously from $449.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $387.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.70.

In other BlackRock news, insider Mark Mccombe sold 500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.98, for a total transaction of $202,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

