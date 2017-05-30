Cerus Co. (CERS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen and Company dropped their target price on shares of Cerus from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) opened at 2.35 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $244.25 million. Cerus has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 174.76% and a negative return on equity of 76.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus will post ($0.64) EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Mariner Greenman sold 8,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $36,989.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock worth $61,652 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,407,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System for blood safety. The Company operates through blood safety segment. The Company’s INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its technology for controlling biological replication, and is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

