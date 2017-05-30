Cerecor (CERC) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.31

Headlines about Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cerecor earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Cerecor (NASDAQ CERC) opened at 0.56 on Tuesday. Cerecor has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company’s market cap is $7.89 million.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerecor will post ($1.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 72,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $45,783.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,115,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,784 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing drug candidates for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. The Company has a portfolio of clinical and preclinical compounds that it is developing for a range of indications, including CERC-301, which is an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); CERC-501, which is for substance use disorders and adjunctive treatment of MDD, and CERC-406, which is for the treatment of cognitive impairment.

