Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.02

News articles about Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ceragon Networks earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of Ceragon Networks (CRNT) traded up 1.03% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 166,737 shares. The company has a market cap of $228.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.23.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $76.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Ceragon Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post $0.21 EPS for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. offers wireless backhaul solutions. The Company’s products include FibeAir IP-20 Platform, FibeAir IP-20 Assured Platform and Network Management. The Company provides its services to wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, among others.

