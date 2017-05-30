Zacks Investment Research Lowers Centurylink Inc (CTL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, “CenturyLink posted weak first-quarter 2017 financial results where both the bottom line and the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. CenturyLink unveiled disappointing guidance for certain important metrics for the second quarter of 2017. In Mar 2017, CenturyLink and Level 3 Communications moved a step closer to their proposed merger amid shareholders' approval of both sides. Moreover, CenturyLink remains focused on establishing itself as a global leader in cloud infrastructure and hosted IT solutions arena for enterprise customers. Further, CenturyLink plans to launch its over the top (OTT) services in 2017. However, loss in access lines, reducing legacy voice services revenues, tough competition, federal regulations and the need to upgrade technology are other risks. Over the past three months, the stock declined 5.2% while the Zacks catgeorized Wireless National industry contracted 4.1%.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTL. Vetr downgraded Centurylink from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $27.84 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price target on Centurylink from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen and Company set a $25.00 price target on Centurylink and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.24.

Shares of Centurylink (CTL) opened at 24.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49. Centurylink has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $33.45.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Centurylink had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Centurylink will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Centurylink’s payout ratio is currently 186.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Centurylink by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,767,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,321,000 after buying an additional 7,600,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at $86,191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Centurylink by 150.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,685,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,016,000 after buying an additional 3,415,959 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Centurylink by 107.8% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,521,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,712,000 after buying an additional 3,383,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Centurylink by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,724,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,559,000 after buying an additional 1,295,499 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers. Its segments include business, which provides strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and consumer, which provides strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

