Century Casinos (CNTY) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Century Casinos earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 77 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.30 price target on the stock.

Shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ CNTY) opened at 8.06 on Tuesday. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.16 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Hoetzinger sold 53,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $409,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Erwin Et Al Haitzmann sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company. The Company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant and entertainment facilities around the world. Its segments include Canada, the United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other. The Canada segment consists of Century Casino & Hotel-Edmonton; Century Casino Calgary; Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, and Century Bets! Inc (Century Bets).

