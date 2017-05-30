Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 346 Shares of Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 82,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.6% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) opened at 78.05 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Co has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $86.72. The company has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Co will post $4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Vetr lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

In other news, SVP Enrique A. Conterno sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,598.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $17,780,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,690,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,570,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

