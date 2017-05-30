CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,216 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.42% of CenterPoint Energy worth $49,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 20,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE CNP) opened at 28.31 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $27,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates electric transmission and distribution facilities, and natural gas distribution facilities. The Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.

