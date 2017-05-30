Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development Inc alerts:

CDEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded up 1.52% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.73. 1,369,793 shares of the stock traded hands. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/centennial-resource-development-inc-cdev-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-03-per-share-updated.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the first quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 17,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.