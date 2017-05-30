Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Likely to Impact Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stock Price

Media headlines about Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cenovus Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVE. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE CVE) traded up 1.85% on Monday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,533,702 shares. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. The company’s market cap is $7.82 billion.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post $0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0371 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.93%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. The Company is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. Its segments include Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. Its Oil Sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta.

