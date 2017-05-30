Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Short Interest Down 9.5% in April

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,843,139 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the April 13th total of 26,332,467 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,515,468 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 11,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 143.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Equity Corporation acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CX shares. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $11.00 price target on Cemex SAB de CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Cemex SAB de CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Vetr raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.16 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Cemex SAB de CV (CX) opened at 8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V. (CEMEX) is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating subsidiaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides construction-related services to customers and communities in over 50 countries throughout the world.

