Cello Group plc’s (CLL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer reissued their buy rating on shares of Cello Group plc (LON:CLL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, May 9th. N+1 Singer currently has a GBX 131 ($1.68) target price on the stock.

CLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.67) price target on shares of Cello Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. FinnCap reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.70) target price on shares of Cello Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Cello Group plc (LON CLL) opened at 134.00 on Tuesday. Cello Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 93.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 140.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 116.77 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 128.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Cello Group plc’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th.

About Cello Group plc

Cello Group plc is a United Kingdom-based healthcare and consumer strategic marketing company. The Company is engaged in providing market research, consulting and direct marketing services. The Company operates through two segments: Cello Health and Cello Signal. The Cello Health Division provides market research, consulting and communications services principally to the Company’s pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

