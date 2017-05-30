Celgene Co. (CELG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th. The brokerage currently has a $136.87 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CELG. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.89.

Shares of Celgene (NASDAQ CELG) traded up 0.03% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.78. 2,557,459 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.73. Celgene has a 12-month low of $94.42 and a 12-month high of $127.64. The stock has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 77.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celgene will post $7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rupert Vessey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total transaction of $497,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,798.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $1,737,706.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,087.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,283 shares of company stock worth $3,382,386. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celgene by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celgene by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 346,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,260,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Meristem LLP raised its position in shares of Celgene by 15.4% in the third quarter. Meristem LLP now owns 2,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the third quarter valued at about $86,056,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celgene by 129.3% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 86,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 48,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

