Celgene Co. (CELG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, May 5th. The firm currently has $124.46 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $123.91. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CELG. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $159.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Cowen and Company reiterated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $148.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.89.

Shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 116.78 on Friday. Celgene has a 12 month low of $94.42 and a 12 month high of $127.64. The stock has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.73.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Celgene had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 77.95%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Celgene will post $7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $1,737,706.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,087.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,386. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 1,542.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 3.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 33.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 0.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 573,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,376,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

