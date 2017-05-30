CEB Inc. (CEB) Stake Decreased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in CEB Inc. (NYSE:CEB) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEB were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CEB by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CEB by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in CEB by 2.3% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CEB by 32.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,179,000 after buying an additional 162,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of CEB by 6.7% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEB Inc. (NYSE CEB) opened at 78.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.29. CEB Inc. has a one year low of $47.33 and a one year high of $79.70.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CEB from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of CEB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $77.25 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

CEB Company Profile

CEB Inc, formerly The Corporate Executive Board Company, is a member-based advisory company. The Company operates through two segments: SHL Talent Measurement and CEB. Its SHL Talent Measurement provides cloud-based solutions for talent assessment and talent mobility, and decision support, as well as professional services to support those solutions.

