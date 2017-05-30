Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Holds Position in CBRE Group Inc (CBG)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. held its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,221,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,147,000 after buying an additional 269,288 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 33,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 194,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 38,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE CBG) opened at 34.25 on Tuesday. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $36.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Laura D. Tyson sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $144,084.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,999.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

