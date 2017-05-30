Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the third quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 3,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE CAT) opened at 105.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average is $95.68. The company’s market cap is $62.24 billion. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $70.53 and a one year high of $105.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.66. Caterpillar had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post $4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,369.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Vetr lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Axiom Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

